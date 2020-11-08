Off Message: The personal touch that means so much

For about two minutes back in late 2002, I had an obsession with a band called the Darkness. I’m not usually one for screaming vocals, massive guitar solos, leopard-print onesies and death-defying falsettos, as delivered on their key hit I Believe In A Thing Called Love, where lead singer Justin Hawkins screams: “Touching me-E-E!/Touching you-oh-oh-oh!”, but let’s call it a phase: I loved that song and the subsequent album, probably because, amid a sea of...