Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: The boys in the bubble pants make strides for equality

In an age when women’s appearances are relentlessly picked over, perhaps it’s time to apply the same scrutiny to men. Harikrishnan’s catwalk designs going viral last week feels like a step in the right direction

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
1st March, 2020
Harikrishnan matched cropped tailored jackets to billowing latex trousers which were pumped with air via an inflation valve at the bottom.

What does equality mean to you? It’s a big question, but for a certain coterie of fashion-forward individuals in London, the answer may have presented itself recently in an unusual shape: that of bubble pants.

If you’ve missed the memes, allow me to explain: I’m referring to the fashion collection that took the catwalk by storm in London last week. Graduate menswear designer Harikrishnan matched cropped tailored jackets to billowing latex trousers which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

EU must wake up to reality of China’s booming economy

Europe beware – China’s aggressive industrial policy offers an alternative economic model that threatens to leave us all behind

Aidan Regan | 2 hours ago

UN list signals risks of doing business in occupied territories

Database will deter companies from engaging with Israel’s illegal settlement policy

Ray Murphy | 2 hours ago

Fine Gael should be responsible and stay out of government

The party needs to provide a responsible opposition while regrouping, rebuilding and redefining its political purpose

Lucinda Creighton | 2 hours ago