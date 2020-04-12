Sunday April 12, 2020
Off Message: Staying away from your holiday home is no great sacrifice

When even a funeral is a privilege these days, it’s hardly too great an ask for those lucky enough to have second houses to play by the rules

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
12th April, 2020
At a time when families cannot attend funerals, staying away from holiday homes shouldn‘t be a big ask

Shortly after we got engaged last year, my fiancé and I received a present from a family friend in west Cork: a beautiful piece of lace, enclosed in a delicate silver picture frame. The lady who sent us this present was a kind and lovely older woman, a person of great faith, liked and admired by all who knew her. Some days ago, she died in hospital.

She didn’t get the funeral she should...

