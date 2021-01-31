Subscribe Today
Off Message: Selling out is the new rock ’n’ roll

The sight of stars such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young cashing in on their back catalogues tells us that we are now in a new era of music

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
31st January, 2021
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks sold 80 per cent of the rights to her songwriting catalogue to a music publisher for a reported $100 million

Lockdown weekends are strange. I have friends who are learning how to knit to pass the time. There are many more who have taken to pounding the pavements in new fitness crazes. Me? The other day, I sat down to record an album.

Okay, not literally. I was trying to figure out how to add guitar to a video of my niece singing, and I realised that a programme that exists on my computer called...

