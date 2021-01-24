Subscribe Today
Off Message: Putting the con in conspiracy

Donald Trump’s true legacy as US president is the destructive conspiracy theory. We can’t afford to let the same thing happen in this country

Andrea Cleary
24th January, 2021
There’s a long road ahead for American if it is to break free from the true legacy of Donald Trump – suspicion, falsehoods and violence

The reign of Donald Trump is over. Now everything is back to normal and completely fine.

Okay, so only one of those things is true. We can take heart from the fact that the new president of the United States does not encourage his supporters to spread harmful conspiracy theories. The bar, as they say, is truly on the floor.

But there’s a long road ahead for our cousins in America if they’re ever to...

