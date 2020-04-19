Off Message: Matt Damon’s Dalkey antics provide the light relief we all need

There’s a very low bar for the things that keep us amused these days, isn’t there? Evidence for the prosecution part one: Matt Damon. Or specifically Matt Damon with a Supervalu shopping bag, pictured by the sea in Dalkey, and looking for all the world like an Irish teenager in his athleisure gear, flashing a cheeky grin as he’s caught halfway through executing his plan to mitch off school for the afternoon and go for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team