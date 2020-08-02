Off Message: It’s not okay to turn male celebrities into sex objects

Is it okay, in this day and age, for women to ogle men and rhapsodise about their appearance on social media in graphic detail? I’m asking because of the flurry of heated attention given in recent weeks and months to some of our younger Irish male stars, including Hozier, Dermot Kennedy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal.
The latter is now apparently incapable of walking down a street without having someone snap...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team