Off Message: Finding humour and hope in small doses
We’re only into the second week of this new year and already it’s looking anything but happy. But if we can hold onto the good things for now, it will get brighter and better
Is it just me or did everyone largely dispense with ‘Happy New Year’ greetings over work emails these past days, in a tacit acknowledgement that 2021 is not, in fact, the happiest of new years?
When I asked friends and tweeters about that recently, most said that they tried a variation of the traditional greeting – one person offered up ‘peaceful’ new year; another tried ‘hopeful’ and a more pessimistic tweeter simply deployed ‘crappy’...
