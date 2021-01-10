Off Message: Finding humour and hope in small doses

Is it just me or did everyone largely dispense with ‘Happy New Year’ greetings over work emails these past days, in a tacit acknowledgement that 2021 is not, in fact, the happiest of new years?

When I asked friends and tweeters about that recently, most said that they tried a variation of the traditional greeting – one person offered up ‘peaceful’ new year; another tried ‘hopeful’ and a more pessimistic tweeter simply deployed ‘crappy’...