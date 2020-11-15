Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: Christmas will be just fine, actually

There’s a sense that the only Christmas the Irish public will accept is the Love Actually definition of it. But people are far more practical and resourceful than we give them credit for

15th November, 2020
Andrew Lincoln in Love Actually: not every Christmas has to play out like a romantic comedy

When it comes to organising my social life, historically I’ve never been much of a planner. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that I’ve long been slightly suspicious even of the merits of planning.

Yes, I know there are certain events you have to plan – foreign holidays, weddings and festivals among them – but much of the rest of the time, planning seems to me...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech view: The Irish tech firms that really are out of this world

Getting involved in space projects is an excellent opportunity to test the reliability of any technology, and Irish firms are moving into the sector

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

Cathal Mac Coille: SF discovers harsh winds blow across the moral high ground

Sinn Féin’s move against Leo Varadkar over Leakgate led to a vociferous response by Fine Gael

Cathal Mac Coille | 3 hours ago

Elaine Byrne: Biden’s Irish roots do not mean we’ll have it our way

The Biden presidency may well benefit Ireland, but any action on US multinationals here will come down to hard economics and not misty-eyed nostalgia

Elaine Byrne | 3 hours ago