Off Message: Are the days of global travel now numbered?

We’ve taken travel so much for granted in the past number of years, haven’t we? Maybe it was down to Ryanair and the development of all the other low-fares airlines that made us view flying for thousands of miles as a casual activity. Maybe it was because airlines themselves started to treat the endeavour, at least from an on-board perspective, less seriously – selling raffle tickets at us furiously in the aisles, parping trumpets larkily...