Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Off Message: Andrea Cleary spends some time on her own

A month-long period of solitude gives our columnist a chance to put her self-sufficiency theory to the test

Andrea Cleary
25th July, 2021
Off Message: Andrea Cleary spends some time on her own
‘I had convinced myself for a long time that sea swimming was something ‘other people’ did’

If you’d told me that I had to spend almost an entire month living alone during a global pandemic, I would have cockily declared that these days I’m made for the stuff.

I binge on time alone. On this side of lockdown, the prospect of an entire weekend to myself sends me into such a flurry of possibilities that I end up achieving none of my great plans. As a loud...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Women make up 20 per cent of new HIV diagnoses in Ireland. Picture: Getty

Holly Shortall: We have not yet won the fight against HIV

Columnists Holly Shortall 7 hours ago
‘While I appreciate the good intentions of all of the placards and slogans I’m longing for the day when we need none of them’

Nadine O’Regan: The dark side of looking on the bright side

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 2 weeks ago
For the contestants, Love Island is a passport to a better life or at least to a lucrative Boohoo sponsorship and truckloads of Instagram followers. Picture: ITV

Nadine O’Regan: Guilt-free Love Island? Think of it as a clothes-free Dragons’ Den

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 3 weeks ago
Every encounter with something sweet and good is even more precious than it was before the pandemic began. Picture: Getty Images

Kathleen MacMahon: A list to lift the spirits

Columnists Kathleen MacMahon 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1