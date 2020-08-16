Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: A not-so-innocent abroad

Making people jealous because we’re on holiday is part of who we are. But with all the restrictions that we’ve been living under for the past several months, can Covid-19 take that away too?

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
16th August, 2020
As the pictures whizzed past on her Insta-stories – the hotel swimming pool, the cocktails with paper umbrellas – they, plus my knowledge of what she actually does for a living, added up to something different. Picture: Getty

So there I was, minding my own business on Instagram when I saw it. (Oh, all right, I wasn’t minding my own business: I was doing what we all do on the social network and snooping into other people’s lives.) My pal was busily posting snaps of herself taken in France.

She looked beautiful and blissfully happy. But what on Earth was she doing in France, you ask? Isn’t this a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Give yourself credit for surviving Sourdough Lockdown and Normal People Lockdown

Where did our last five months go? Into a quite incredible collective experience – and fair play to us

Emer McLysaght | 4 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: An open letter to our new Minister for Media

If Catherine Martin can deliver the Broadcasting Act within the lifetime of this government, she will have gone down as a political superstar

Willie O'Reilly | 4 hours ago

Elaine Byrne: Time for the West to wake up to the reality in Belarus

The protests against Aleksandr Lukashenko’s sixth ‘landslide’ election victory last week are not a new development

Elaine Byrne | 4 hours ago