Not even a pandemic gets in the way of North’s divisions

Is political ideology the reason why the North has the highest seven day Covid-19 infection rate anywhere in the UK or on the island of Ireland?

Political decision-making in the North always seems to be accompanied by tense, high-wire, late-night talks at Stormont, and last week was no different. After weeks of increasing Covid-19 infections, the power-sharing government finally agreed last Tuesday to bring in new restrictions.

A global pandemic has not got in the...