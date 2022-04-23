Nadine O’Regan: You can’t ask for someone’s age in a job interview, so why do it to people we admire and for whom it may cause harm?
As the years accumulate, the prospect of becoming invisible to the opposite sex and being discriminated against in the workplace increases. Is it any wonder that women are reluctant to reveal their age?
Back in the 2010s, I spent some time working alongside a woman who was a presenter and a model. She was in demand for both of her chosen professions – a great success – and a very nice person as well: a rare woman who men fancied and women liked, despite her good looks.
One thing I couldn’t fathom about her, though, was this: she told everyone her age. To me, it was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Kathleen MacMahon: We must confront the darker side of our nature and hope against hope that wisdom will prevail
The human capacity to do horrific things to fellow individuals has always been hard for us to process, now more so than ever
Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric
It is time we stopped taking Europe for granted and acknowledged all the benefits it has brought us
Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues
Between Covid, a general feeling of unease and war, who can blame us if we take occasional refuge in celebrity weddings and Derry Girls?
Nadine O’Regan: Playing the poor mouth is conduct unbecoming of a billionaire
Grimes and Elon Musk want to spare us the stories of their great wealth, but wouldn’t it be better if they told it like it was?