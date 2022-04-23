Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: You can’t ask for someone’s age in a job interview, so why do it to people we admire and for whom it may cause harm?

As the years accumulate, the prospect of becoming invisible to the opposite sex and being discriminated against in the workplace increases. Is it any wonder that women are reluctant to reveal their age?

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
23rd April, 2022
Nadine O’Regan: You can’t ask for someone’s age in a job interview, so why do it to people we admire and for whom it may cause harm?
Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, the Derry Girls actor who plays Michelle Mallon, left, in the series, was obviously uncomfortable when asked about her age on The Late Late Show

Back in the 2010s, I spent some time working alongside a woman who was a presenter and a model. She was in demand for both of her chosen professions – a great success – and a very nice person as well: a rare woman who men fancied and women liked, despite her good looks.

One thing I couldn’t fathom about her, though, was this: she told everyone her age. To me, it was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A die-in protest in support of Ukraine outside the gates of Downing Street in London: ‘Are human beings the only creatures on earth capable of such degrees of stupidity, greed and cruelty?’ Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: We must confront the darker side of our nature and hope against hope that wisdom will prevail

Columnists Kathleen MacMahon
Marine Le Pen and Vladimir Putin: the far-right French politician and Russian president will continue to encourage anti-EU sentiment

Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric

Culture Anton Savage
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: the €3.5 million wedding was an over the top but welcome distraction from today’s realities

Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues

Culture Nadine O’Regan
Elon Musk with his romantic partner and the mother of his children Grimes. Musk might be the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s wealthiest person, but – in Grimes’ words – ‘bro does not live like a billionaire’. Picture: Getty

Nadine O’Regan: Playing the poor mouth is conduct unbecoming of a billionaire

Columnists Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1