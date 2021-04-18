Nadine O’Regan: Will the pandemic finally deliver a revolution in comfort dressing?

Over the past few weeks, I have spent more time than strictly necessary comfort shopping online. In the dead of night, I have browsed fashion websites with the aim of updating my wardrobe for summer 2021.

Well, I say partly to update my wardrobe, but also because I’m getting married soon and while we won’t have a normal-sized wedding owing to restrictions, there is an old tradition for brides to have something called a bridal trousseau....