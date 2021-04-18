Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: Will the pandemic finally deliver a revolution in comfort dressing?

Feminism has spent decades telling us to ditch the bra and six-inch heels. But is it possible that change is coming at last?

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
18th April, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: Will the pandemic finally deliver a revolution in comfort dressing?
Keeping it casual at Milan Fashion week: discomfort as a default for stylish dressing has gone out the window since the pandemic began

Over the past few weeks, I have spent more time than strictly necessary comfort shopping online. In the dead of night, I have browsed fashion websites with the aim of updating my wardrobe for summer 2021.

Well, I say partly to update my wardrobe, but also because I’m getting married soon and while we won’t have a normal-sized wedding owing to restrictions, there is an old tradition for brides to have something called a bridal trousseau....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The doctor did little to hide the fact that she thought I was an annoying tourist sent to ruin her life’

Emer McLysaght: Dazed and confused in a new age of A&E

Columnists Emer McLysaght 10 hours ago
A busy Grafton Street in Dublin last September: if we are determined to get the domestic economy going this summer, the state is going to have to go on a splurge itself to help it along

Ian Guider: We should follow Uncle Sam’s example to boost spending

Economics Ian Guider 10 hours ago
Catherine Corless was presented with a Human Rights Award by the Bar of Ireland in 2017 for her work relating to the discovery of the remains of almost 800 children in the Tuam mother and baby home. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: The state is still failing mother and baby homes victims

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 3 days ago
When we emerge from lockdown, will we return to the corporate pressures of workaholism?

Andrea Cleary: Don’t fall for the long con of 80 hours a week

Columnists Andrea Cleary 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1