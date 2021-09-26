Nadine O’Regan: Why we are no longer willing to live to work
The pandemic made us reassess our priorities, and many of us discovered that work was not one of them
What would it mean for the economy if we all resigned from our jobs en masse?
Ten years ago, if you posed that question to a group, the probable response from those listening would be to laugh. Why would everyone leave their jobs at the same time? Such a situation, you'd be told, would never arise.
But now things are different. From the United States, report after report is stating that employees are downing tools,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Anton Savage: Michael D can point the way forward on the North
A recent trip over the border was a revelatory reminder of the changes that the passing decades have brought
Anton Savage: If it doesn’t fit, get out the drillbit
Fitting out your kitchen isn’t for everyone, but it brings out the inner thrillseeker in some of us
Nadine O’Regan: It’s time we silenced our inner critics
While it’s easy to complain about cultural stereotypes, it’s much harder to realise it when you have internalised them yourself – but sometimes the greatest enemy can come from within
Nadine O’Regan: The perils of life on a pedestal
Why do I feel a little sorry for Sally Rooney? Because some of the media seem to want to kick her off a pedestal that they put her on, and that she never wanted or sought