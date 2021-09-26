Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: Why we are no longer willing to live to work

The pandemic made us reassess our priorities, and many of us discovered that work was not one of them

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
26th September, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: Why we are no longer willing to live to work
Record numbers of employees in the US are leaving their jobs, after realising that life is short, but the office day can make it seem terribly, terribly long

What would it mean for the economy if we all resigned from our jobs en masse?

Ten years ago, if you posed that question to a group, the probable response from those listening would be to laugh. Why would everyone leave their jobs at the same time? Such a situation, you'd be told, would never arise.

But now things are different. From the United States, report after report is stating that employees are downing tools,...

