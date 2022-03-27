Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: Who has the right to tell us how long we may grieve our loved ones?

That the US psychiatry body has just designated grief lasting more than a year as a mental illness is a disturbing indictment of our happy-clappy society

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
27th March, 2022
Nadine O’Regan: Who has the right to tell us how long we may grieve our loved ones?
A Ukrainian mother cries over the coffin of her son in Lviv. Imagine how those from Ukraine might feel about being told by a doctor that, a year on, they have a mental health disorder if they’re still suffering from a profound sense of loss. Picture: Getty

There’s such a fear about talking about grief, isn’t there? There’s a short window of time in which one is allowed to discuss grief, after which most people – except your very best friends – will not be able for the subject. Mention a deceased relative or a long-dead-but-beloved friend in passing, even with the nicest of anecdotes, and you can guarantee the result: everyone looks deeply uncomfortable. The thread of the conversation is lost...

