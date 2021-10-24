Nadine O’Regan: What is it that we do in nightclubs again?
It’s been so long since any of us have been on a dancefloor it’s no surprise we’ve totally forgotten how nightclubs even work
“What traditionally happens in a nightclub will continue to happen in a nightclub.” With those immortal lines, Taoiseach Micheál Martin set in train last week a flurry of memes and witticisms on social media forums, as a crew of Twitter comedians and Covid-exhausted Irish people attempted to recall what it was we used to do in nightclubs and what we might do now, if the rules allow.
“What traditionally happens in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Edel Coffey: The long, slow liberation of getting old
The writer Fran Lebowitz, whose witty takes on modern life have won her a youthful new fanbase, epitomises the fabulous freedom of getting older
Susan O’Keeffe: Boosters and regulations our only option
This virus has already tested human ingenuity and resilience beyond any other. It looks as if it will continue to do so for some time yet
Massive expansion in size of state will continue – but how will this money-printing experiment end?
Our politicians overwhelmingly believe, probably correctly, that giveaways mean votes – and several imprudent budget decisions have more to do with politics than with the wise allocation of resources
Nadine O’Regan: Will video kill the R&B star?
It will be a pity if Jesy Nelson’s jarring ‘blackfishing’ video clip for her new single scuppers her solo career before it even gets started