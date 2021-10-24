Nadine O’Regan: What is it that we do in nightclubs again?

“What traditionally happens in a nightclub will continue to happen in a nightclub.” With those immortal lines, Taoiseach Micheál Martin set in train last week a flurry of memes and witticisms on social media forums, as a crew of Twitter comedians and Covid-exhausted Irish people attempted to recall what it was we used to do in nightclubs and what we might do now, if the rules allow.

