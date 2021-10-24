Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: What is it that we do in nightclubs again?

It’s been so long since any of us have been on a dancefloor it’s no surprise we’ve totally forgotten how nightclubs even work

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
24th October, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: What is it that we do in nightclubs again?
‘If you can remember a night out in Coppers, were you really there?’

“What traditionally happens in a nightclub will continue to happen in a nightclub.” With those immortal lines, Taoiseach Micheál Martin set in train last week a flurry of memes and witticisms on social media forums, as a crew of Twitter comedians and Covid-exhausted Irish people attempted to recall what it was we used to do in nightclubs and what we might do now, if the rules allow.

“What traditionally happens in...

