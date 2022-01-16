Nadine O’Regan: We need a system that protects women as they should be protected

Twenty-three years old and a gifted traditional musician, Ashling Murphy was a primary school teacher who spent her days in the classroom in Durrow National School in Tullamore in Offaly. She was described last week by her principal as bubbly, with a bright smile and beloved by her students, the children of first class.

Last week, on a Wednesday afternoon at around 4pm, Ashling went for a jog on a canal bank in Tullamore, a...