Nadine O’Regan: ’Tis the season to live in the present

Rod Stewart used to live about 20 minutes away from Elton John in Berkshire, and for Christmases back in the 1970s the two world-famous musicians would routinely exchange gifts. Both being ludicrously wealthy, however, they sometimes didn’t know where to stop when it came to expense.

“For Christmas, I bought him a pop-up fridge from Harrods,” Stewart revealed recently. “It cost me £600; a lot of money in the 1970s.” Then Elton John unveiled...