Nadine O’Regan: The rise of the five-minute hero

From Frostbit Boy to Tommy Bowe’s ‘ten siblings!’ faux-pas, these funny and fleeting viral moments have brought some much needed drama and amusement to our lives

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
29th August, 2021
Ruairí McSorley has claimed internet fame twice – first as Frostbit Boy and more recently as Swimming with Dolphins Boy. Picture: Dominick Walsh

Some people are just destined to be famous. That's the only conclusion you can draw from the light news story of the week, in which it was revealed that the man who went out to sea off the coastline of Inch, Co Kerry and stayed swimming for 12 hours, surrounded by dolphins, before being rescued was the same man who, in 2015, became famous as Frostbit Boy.

Should you have forgotten, Frostbit Boy was interviewed by UTV...

