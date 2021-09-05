Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: The perils of life on a pedestal

Why do I feel a little sorry for Sally Rooney? Because some of the media seem to want to kick her off a pedestal that they put her on, and that she never wanted or sought

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
5th September, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: The perils of life on a pedestal
Sally Rooney’s new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, is due for publication this week. The talented and successful author seems to have become a target for some sections of the media

It’s a matter of days before the publication of Sally Rooney’s third novel and if truth be told, I’m starting to feel slightly sorry for Sally Rooney. Oh I know that sounds odd. Why on earth would I feel sorry for an incredibly talented, famous and successful novelist, still just 30, who is the author of Normal People and Conversations with Friends, and has fans worldwide that include Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham? Who am...

