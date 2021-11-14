Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: The downsides of manifesting your destiny to the world

Barry Keoghan believes in the power of manifesting – publicly declaring your goals in the belief that they will become a reality – and it seems to have worked for him, but sometimes it can be more helpful to know your limitations

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
14th November, 2021
‘Barry Keoghan is far from the only person I’ve seen on social media doing a spot of manifesting’. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Irish actor Barry Keoghan was on radio the other day, waxing lyrical about his role in the new Eternals movie. Or, to be more precise, he was talking about his good fortune that he had managed to land a role in the Marvel superhero movie.

For a young Dubliner who didn’t have the easiest start in life, Keoghan has notched up a remarkable number of blockbuster credits to his name, snagging parts in The...

