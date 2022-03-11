Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: The decision to rename Orwell Road is virtue signalling with a mallet

Does the name change show solidarity for the people of Ukraine if the people of Orwell Road are being publicly shamed into doing it?

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
11th March, 2022
The entrance to the Embassy of Russia on Orwell Road where red paint was poured on the coat of arms of the Russian Federation following the invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

It has been splashed with red paint. It has suffered an attack from a reversing lorry. It has been covered by protestors and TV cameras. Now, in a new twist, it appears that Orwell Road – the suburban Dublin road on which the Russian Embassy is situated – may be getting a politicised name-change, to Independent Ukraine Road, with the proposal having been passed on Monday by a sub-committee of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council,...

