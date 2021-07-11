Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: The dark side of looking on the bright side

We live in a world of enforced positivity, but sometimes it ends up making us feel more insecure and worried than ever

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
11th July, 2021
‘While I appreciate the good intentions of all of the placards and slogans I’m longing for the day when we need none of them’

Walking behind a woman on Dublin’s Baggot Street the other day, I noticed that she had inked a personalised message onto her backpack.

“Be positive!” the satchel said, in all-caps across the top of its woven back. It was a busy day, and as the woman bobbed in and out of the crowds coming towards us, I couldn’t help but feel resistant to the backpack's preachiness and – if I'm honest – annoyed...

