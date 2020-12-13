Subscribe Today
Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: Staying in your lane doesn’t always produce great art

The people criticising James Corden’s performance as a gay man in Netflix’s festive blockbuster The Prom are right, but for the wrong reasons

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
13th December, 2020
Meryl Street and James Corden in The Prom: Corden has been criticised for playing a gay man but he is guilty of simply bad acting

Do you have a critic in your family? I don’t mean a professional one. I mean that person in your clan who has always seen the new movie, read the latest hipster tome and knows exactly which genre of music we’re all getting worked up about currently.

Critics are everywhere in life, whether they get paid for their assessments or not. But one time where they’re not welcome? Christmas Day. On...

