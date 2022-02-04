Nadine O’Regan: Spotify warned me over an ABBA song in a podcast, but it’s not as vigilant on misinformation
It’s time for legislation that protects artists and listeners, and holds tech giants like Spotify to account.
I have a musician friend who for years refused to put his songs onto Spotify. He hates the streaming service. Spotify is ruining artists’ livelihoods, he will tell you, because of how little artists earn from streams of music on the service. You wouldn’t want to start talking to him about Spotify and its Swedish founder Daniel Ek in the pub of an evening: you'd be running for the door after half an hour, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: Will this be the year of the big squeeze?
The cost of living crisis is having a marked impact of households and businesses
Kathleen MacMahon: Calling your mother from abroad has never been easier, but the ritual remains the same
There’s nothing like the breathless report of a complete stranger’s death to make you feel like you’re not just abroad, but perhaps even on another planet
Susan O’Keeffe: Media should not let Russia-Ukraine distract from Boris Johnson
Both stories matter so if you hear someone trying to dismiss one above another be alert
Anton Savage: Feeling superior in the Land of the Free
We are free to complain about our country’s failings, but we also have more personal and economic freedom than most other countries around the world, including the US