Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: Spotify warned me over an ABBA song in a podcast, but it’s not as vigilant on misinformation

It’s time for legislation that protects artists and listeners, and holds tech giants like Spotify to account.

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
4th February, 2022
Nadine O’Regan: Spotify warned me over an ABBA song in a podcast, but it’s not as vigilant on misinformation
Pressure on Spotify and its platforming of misinformation has had to come from the likes of Neil Young, because there’s a vacuum in the place where regulation around harmful or misleading content should be. Picture: Gus Stewart

I have a musician friend who for years refused to put his songs onto Spotify. He hates the streaming service. Spotify is ruining artists’ livelihoods, he will tell you, because of how little artists earn from streams of music on the service. You wouldn’t want to start talking to him about Spotify and its Swedish founder Daniel Ek in the pub of an evening: you'd be running for the door after half an hour, the...

