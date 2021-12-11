Nadine O’Regan: Reasons to be cheerful at Christmas
We’re all dying to call it quits for another year, but pleasure in the small things – clearing out some clutter, an afternoon in front of Netflix – could be what we need to get us through to brighter days
“Mankind wasn’t meant to work in December. We were meant to hide from wolves, drink and pray our autumn harvest will last us through the Dark Months.”
This may sound like a quote from the great philosopher Thomas Aquinas. In fact, it’s a tweet posted some days ago from the less well known Roy Graham (@grayhaem), a tweeter with fewer than a thousand followers, but who has received over a quarter...
