Nadine O’Regan: Playing the poor mouth is conduct unbecoming of a billionaire

Some years ago, back when little A Æ A-12 was just a twinkle in Elon Musk’s eye, I went to see his romantic partner and the mother of his children, Grimes, in concert. I’m a cheerful gig-goer, usually just happy to be there even if the music is a little ramshackle, but this concert was mayhem, with songs stopping and starting, Grimes (birth name Claire Boucher) seeming lost on the stage alone, and the electronics...