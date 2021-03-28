Nadine O’Regan: No wonder the kids are climbing the walls
It’s not difficult for me – or Niall Horan for that matter – to wait out this pandemic. But for children growing up right now, it’s absolutely terrible
“Why is there a young boy climbing a wall across from our house?”
I looked up from my laptop to peer out the front window to where a boy was standing on a boulder in an effort to get his hands to a height where he could comfortably scale the top of the redbrick wall that acted as the divider between our neighbour’s front garden and the laneway.
It was the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Emer McLysaght: Orlando’s long past his first bloom
Last week’s interviews with the Hollywood star were cringeworthy but, let’s face it, he was never the epitome of cool
Nadine O’Regan: We’ll never regard a break abroad in the same light again
We’re not allowed to take a holiday, at a point when we’ve never needed one more
Emer McLysaght: Waving off the begrudgers
Forget the stereotypes, sea swimming is bracing, ritualistic, addictive and good for everyone
Louise Bruton: Social exclusion has an upside for Lana Del Rey
The US singer’s frequently ill-advised outbursts on Instagram offend plenty of people, but also betray a curious lack of façade and artifice about her