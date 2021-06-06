Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: Is the Church now divorced from the reality of ordinary people’s lives?

Boris Johnson’s frankly baffling decision to opt for a Catholic ceremony for his third marriage last week shone a spotlight on how the Church does not always apply its own rules equally

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
6th June, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: Is the Church now divorced from the reality of ordinary people’s lives?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie after their wedding: the fact that twice-divorced Johnson was allowed to marry in a Catholic Church was the source of much speculation. Picture: Downing Street/Getty Images

I never expected to get married on the same weekend as Boris Johnson, but there you have it. Apart from the signing of a marriage contract and the rough timing of the nuptials, though, that's where the similarity between our weddings in Dublin and London last weekend ends.

S and I didn’t get married in a church, and we never had any intention of doing so, despite being entitled to: we ticked all the boxes...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

People with a higher BMI are more likely to suffer severe consequences if they contract Covid-19 but asking for the vaccine early can be fraught

Emer McLysaght: Body size and the assumptions we make

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 day ago
Buying a home is an unattainable dream for many millenials

Andrea Cleary: We need more than a roof over our heads

Columnists Andrea Cleary 1 week ago
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in Enchanted: their arrival in Ireland to film the sequel has predictably caused a stir

Emer McLysaght: When the stars come to town, all bets are off

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 week ago
There has not been an Aer Lingus flight out of Shannon Airport in more than a year. Picture: Arthur Ellis/Press 22

Ian Guider: Government’s priority must be to set a firm date for travel

Columnists Ian Guider 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1