Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: I just don’t get Bond – and there’s nothing wrong with that

We shouldn’t feel wary about admitting that certain cultural phenomena leave us completely cold

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
3rd October, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: I just don’t get Bond – and there’s nothing wrong with that
‘Bond is in your sightline no matter which way you turn, performing death-defying feats of marketing’

Is it okay to admit that I really don't care for James Bond? No matter how much work the marketeers do; no matter how often I'm the accidental audience for interviews with 007 Bexiteer Daniel Craig, who’s popping up all over television at the moment, the fact remains: Bond leaves me a little cold.

It’s awkward when you're outside the cultural loop, though. When an email arrived last week with an invitation to go...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Even in Cork, home to party leader Micheál Martin, TD numbers are low. And even Martin did not get in on the first count – with that honour being passed to Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, born in 1989, the year Martin first became a TD.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: Not a lot done, more to do as Fianna Fáil seeks fresh image

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago
It’s easy to forget how stressful crossing the border used to be when visitors to the North were greeted by army watchtowers, helicopters, bollards and soldiers with machine-guns

Anton Savage: Michael D can point the way forward on the North

Columnists Anton Savage 1 week ago
Record numbers of employees in the US are leaving their jobs, after realising that life is short, but the office day can make it seem terribly, terribly long

Nadine O’Regan: Why we are no longer willing to live to work

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago
Fitting a kitchen is a succession of intellectual challenges, punctuated by long periods of menial work. Picture: Getty

Anton Savage: If it doesn’t fit, get out the drillbit

Columnists Anton Savage 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1