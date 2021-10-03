Nadine O’Regan: I just don’t get Bond – and there’s nothing wrong with that
We shouldn’t feel wary about admitting that certain cultural phenomena leave us completely cold
Is it okay to admit that I really don't care for James Bond? No matter how much work the marketeers do; no matter how often I'm the accidental audience for interviews with 007 Bexiteer Daniel Craig, who’s popping up all over television at the moment, the fact remains: Bond leaves me a little cold.
It’s awkward when you're outside the cultural loop, though. When an email arrived last week with an invitation to go...
