Nadine O’Regan: How we learned to languish

I’ve been lying to my physiotherapist. I’m supposed to be doing exercises twice daily that are as excruciatingly dull as they are wince-inducingly hard. They are painfully boring and boringly painful squats. They’re intended to improve my back, which I sprained recently from jogging on city pavements with a gammy leg. I’ve been sent details about how to do these exercises: they are easy to understand and manifestly helpful....