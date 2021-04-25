Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: How we learned to languish

The pandemic has exposed the myth we’ve been telling ourselves for years – that we would all be superhuman if it wasn’t for our incredibly busy lives. Instead, a tendency towards languishing is the dominant condition of 2021

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
25th April, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: How we learned to languish
We do not transform into whirlwinds of activity once our normal time-sucks of jobs, relationships and socialising are taken away from us

I’ve been lying to my physiotherapist. I’m supposed to be doing exercises twice daily that are as excruciatingly dull as they are wince-inducingly hard. They are painfully boring and boringly painful squats. They’re intended to improve my back, which I sprained recently from jogging on city pavements with a gammy leg. I’ve been sent details about how to do these exercises: they are easy to understand and manifestly helpful....

