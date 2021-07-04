Nadine O’Regan: Guilt-free Love Island? Think of it as a clothes-free Dragons’ Den

Chloe strode across the Love Island set in a day-glo bright bikini, with the back of her two-piece cut so high and held so tight against her tanned flesh that it seemed unimaginable that she wasn’t in some kind of pain or at least mild discomfort. "Agh!!" I exclaimed, in an involuntary way at the television. "Yeast infection!"

There are a host of things that most women simply don't explain to men, because...