Nadine O’Regan: Got a great novel to promote? Make sure the name sounds familiar
Many an author and musician have boosted their fame and earnings by having a book or album title that’s uncannily similar to the work of a household name
Imagine the scenario. You’re about to board a long-haul flight and you’ve forgotten to bring anything with you to read. You curse as you head towards the gate and then spot a newsagent nearby. Do you have time to buy a book or newspaper? Just about. You run towards the shelves and try to remember the name of the book your friend recommended to you in the pub three weeks ago.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Anton Savage: Helping a friend out can give rise to that sinking feeling
Thanks to YouTube, we may be in a golden age for taking on one’s own DIY jobs, but lending a hand in someone else’s house is a whole other world of anxiety
Susan O’Keeffe: National Women’s Council should correct mistake which breaks its momentum
Committed, valuable organisation was wrong to exclude democratically women from event
Nadine O’Regan: Oscars losing their lustre as stars shine dimmer than before
TV viewing figures for the Academy Awards and other ceremonies are down – but why? Is it because people are choosing to watch them in alternative ways, or because of policies driving the big studios’ actions?
Andrea Cleary: Spring cleaning is an invitation to reassess our space, our mindsets
Marie Kondo's philosophy is to clean once and never clean again; though we might never reach those dizzying domestic heights, we can at least learn to appreciate our space in new ways