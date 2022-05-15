Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: Gossip is good for us, say the experts – but they haven’t reckoned with Wagatha Christie

Gossip might be fun, but it’s unlikely to do anyone any good in the long run, as Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are finding out

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
15th May, 2022
Nadine O’Regan: Gossip is good for us, say the experts – but they haven’t reckoned with Wagatha Christie
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s showdown in court: classic Mean Girls territory

Did you know gossip is good for us? It might not feel like that, at least when you're the person who's the target of it, but experts say that the exchange of gossip serves to draw us closer together. Whether it’s done at the office watercooler or at 2am in the toilets of a nightclub, gossip acts as bonding material between you and your mates.

According to researchers at the University of Texas...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Johnny Depp: he may not win his case, but if the cross-examination of his ex-wife Amber Heard goes in his favour, it will provide him with a public victory that is immeasurably more valuable. Picture: POOL/AFP via Getty

Anton Savage: ‘If the cross-examination of Heard goes in Depp’s favour, it will provide a public victory immeasurably valuable to him’

Film Anton Savage
Kim Cattrall decided not to participate in the recent Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That . . . Picture: Getty

Nadine O’Regan: Impressive, wise and bang up to date? That’d be Kim Cattrall, not the infamous TV reboot she turned down

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
No one gets through life regret-free. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

Esther O’Moore Donohoe: We must acknowledge and learn from our regrets, but then tell them to get in the sea

Columnists Esther O'Moore Donohoe
A study published in medical journal JAMA Surgery earlier this year showed that women who are operated on by a male surgeon are 32 per cent more likely to die than when a woman performs the procedure. Picture: Getty

Edel Coffey: Women are no longer willing to remain silent – our health depends on it

Columnists Edel Coffey

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1