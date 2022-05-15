Nadine O’Regan: Gossip is good for us, say the experts – but they haven’t reckoned with Wagatha Christie
Gossip might be fun, but it’s unlikely to do anyone any good in the long run, as Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are finding out
Did you know gossip is good for us? It might not feel like that, at least when you're the person who's the target of it, but experts say that the exchange of gossip serves to draw us closer together. Whether it’s done at the office watercooler or at 2am in the toilets of a nightclub, gossip acts as bonding material between you and your mates.
According to researchers at the University of Texas...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Anton Savage: ‘If the cross-examination of Heard goes in Depp’s favour, it will provide a public victory immeasurably valuable to him’
As Johnny Depp’s legal battle rumbles on, the Hollywood megastar is drawing more and more attention to the kind of accusations no celebrity’s career could previously have been expected to bear
Nadine O’Regan: Impressive, wise and bang up to date? That’d be Kim Cattrall, not the infamous TV reboot she turned down
The former Sex and the City star decided to give And Just Like That . . . a miss. Which turned out to be a very good call on her part
Esther O’Moore Donohoe: We must acknowledge and learn from our regrets, but then tell them to get in the sea
At a certain point, you have to show your inner regrets who the boss is and cut them off at the pass. But it’s not always that easy
Edel Coffey: Women are no longer willing to remain silent – our health depends on it
Although it was rightly criticised for its lack of diversity, the fact that a conference about women’s health in Ireland needed to be held at all told a story in itself