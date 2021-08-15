Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Nadine O’Regan: Covid chaos in America is a warning to us here

The vaccine debate has made us all play judge and jury on each other, so it's time to feel grateful that our collective identity as Irish people has given us strength to combat the chaos

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
15th August, 2021
Nadine O’Regan: Covid chaos in America is a warning to us here
Almost 96 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in Ireland over the past four months have been among people who were not vaccinated.

Did you ever wonder what it might feel like to be in government? No, me neither, but lately I've started to get a taster of what I imagine the various power-plays might involve. Recently, like most individuals who've delightedly had their vaccine, I’ve been taking every opportunity to get out, enjoy the sun, meet friends and family, and generally catch up on life. But there’s a problem: while we, in our household, would love to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘I was dusting and sweeping with abandon, stopping only every 15 minutes to have a snack or lie face-down on the floor screaming. When I finally completed my task, three days after I had started, the whole place shone brighter than the top of the Ilac Centre’. Picture: Getty

Esther O’Moore Donohoe: Playing the perfect host in a pandemic age

Columnists Esther O'Moore Donohoe 7 hours ago
‘I have been sitting on the agnostic fence for a long time now, but the backlash against religion has made the fence an uncomfortable position.’ Picture: Getty

Louise Nealon: Why Mass is my guilty pleasure

Columnists Louise Nealon 1 week ago
Holly and her rescue dog Wanda: ‘She really is like a big baby, and she is part of our family.’

Holly Shortall: The modern family has room for everyone – including pets

Columnists Holly Shortall 2 weeks ago
Gary Gannon and Sarah Durcan: Gannon’s Dáil performances are regularly rewarded by positive media attention. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Elaine Byrne: Soc Dems needs a leadership contest to help it decide where its future lies

Columnists Elaine Byrne 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1