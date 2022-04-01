Nadine O’Regan: Can Will Smith recover from the events of the past week? It depends on whether Hollywood likes him enough

Ever suffered a terrible failure in life? What you need to ask yourself in its wake, at least according to singing legend Cher, is one all-important question. ‘Will it matter in five years?’ No? Then, says Cher, it doesn't matter!

It's great advice, and it sprang to mind this week after another celebrity, Denzel Washington, stepped up at the Dolby Theatre in California on Sunday night to try to counsel Will Smith. The...