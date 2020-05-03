Nadine O’Regan: Art for art’s sake? I don’t think so

For a country that is incredibly good at producing artists of renown, we still don’t know how to treat them properly. We pay them lip-service, sure. We use their words and their music for our PR campaigns.
We invoke their names to foreign dignitaries, talk up the land of Yeats, Joyce and Beckett, and boast of a nation that has a president who is also a poet. But we don’t support artists in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team