Nadine O’Regan: After the pandemic, you can never go back
Will a return to society bring with it a move back to the same old rituals? Or has our Covid-related break from each other meant something more profound than we realised?
At some point in my adult life, I transformed from a camping-loather into a camping-nut. I don’t know if that has something to do with my screen obsession in my day-to-day life: laptops, television screens and phones all play too big a part in my existence. But sometimes the idea of getting away from it all for me is really just about getting away from technology.
Camping, awkward and difficult as it is,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: Fishing for compliments at our own funerals
Jaws it ain’t, but a brush with an angry weever fish in the shallows of the Atlantic Ocean prompts some musings on mortality
Emer McLysaght: Take it or leave it, Father’s Day is not an issue
We don’t have to ban Father’s Day, we just have to realise it’s not for everyone and allow people to choose whether or not to celebrate
Nadine O’Regan: The reality of vaccinated people is not mine
The James Vincent McMorrow gig in Iveagh Gardens was emotional but I had to remind myself that this was not 2019 and, as an unvaccinated person, the pandemic remains a strong risk.
Emer McLysaght: Words of wisdom from a misguided geography nerd
If it’s information about ox-bow lakes and terminal glacial moraines you’re looking for, then you’ve landed in the right geographical space