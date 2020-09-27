Minister for Housing should listen when a rare opportunity knocks

Covid-19 has created many challenges for the delivery of new homes, and for many people seeking affordable accommodation, the immediate outlook is bleak. But there are also significant opportunities available to government. With enough political will and ambition, 2021 could be the year we finally tackle the housing crisis.
Key decisions will be made in the coming weeks as Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, finalises his affordable housing plan, and Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team