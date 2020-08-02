Mike Gibney: We’ll need more than an app to overcome obesity

It has taken the Covid-19 pandemic to refocus attention on another serious public health issue. There is no denying that high levels of obesity significantly increase the risk from the disease, but behind that headline there lies a lot of fog.
Recently, the UK Biobank, which stores data on 500,000 adults, identified those among its participants who had had a confirmed case of Covid-19. And yes, on average, the more overweight the individual, the greater...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team