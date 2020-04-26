Tuesday April 28, 2020
Michael D Higgins: A map for recovery exists – let’s be wise enough to use it

A remarkable document on social and economic expansion, produced with cross-sector consensus and published last month by the NESC, can and should be a Whitaker Report for our times

26th April, 2020
TK Whitaker: the NESC has published a document on social and economic expansion that could be a Whitaker Report for our times

Many people have written of the significance for Irish economic history of the publication of what was to become known as the Whitaker Report, and its connection to Ireland’s first programme for economic expansion from 1958 to 1963.

TK Whitaker has been rightly honoured for his dedicated and exemplary work as a senior civil servant. While many reports on different aspects of society and economy make a valuable contribution, few take on the seminal status...

