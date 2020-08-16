Sunday August 16, 2020
Matt Cooper: The chairman, the FAI and the art of getting a deal over the line

Roy Barrett’s job at the football body is only adding pressure he does not need as he navigates a future for Goodbody

16th August, 2020
Roy Barrett faces specific claims that he breached his duties as FAI chairman Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Is Roy Barrett in danger of becoming known as someone who can bring a deal to the line but not get it across?

In his full-time job, circumstances conspired to scupper the sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers to Chinese interests — on two separate occasions. In his part-time one as chairman of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), he now faces the possibility of failing to get necessary member agreement at the end of the month...

