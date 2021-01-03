Subscribe Today
Mairead McGuinness: No time or money to waste as the world looks to fund a more sustainable future

The massive financing required for recovery and to meet the EU’s target of climate neutrality by 2050 must be future-proofed

Mairead McGuinness
3rd January, 2021
The Covid-19 crisis should not be used as an excuse to delay action on climate change. Picture: Getty

Massive investment is needed in many sectors of our economy to meet the EU target of climate neutrality by 2050. The key to achieving that target will be pivoting the financial system towards investments which are climate-friendly.

Rightly, the Covid-19 crisis is not being used as an excuse by the EU to delay action on climate change and the green transition. In December, EU leaders agreed to raise the ambitions for 2030 by setting a 55...

