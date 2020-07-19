Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lucinda Creighton: Ireland won on Apple tax, but we’re not yet out of the woods

While Margrethe Vestager’s allegations about an Apple sweetheart deal were last week brushed aside by the General Court of the EU, the new left-leaning EU Commission has a strong thirst for tax harmonisation

19th July, 2020
Margrethe Vestager, the EU Competition Commissioner, was clearly wounded by Wednesday’s ruling as she vowed that the fight against Apple and Ireland is not over. Photo: John Thys

The European Commission launched its tax action plan last Wednesday, the same day as the General Court of the EU published its ruling on the Apple Tax case. The timing was no coincidence.

While the commission had hoped that its €13 billion fine would be upheld by the court, it was preparing a very pointed announcement on EU tax strategy that was deliberately designed to coincide with the court’s ruling, regardless of the verdict....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie Casey: Pension costs are a big challenge, but we need to address them now

As a nation, we’re getting older, and that means more expenditure on pensions, health and long-term care, the cost of which is likely to almost double by 2050. So how do we fund it?

Eddie Casey | 8 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: Truth is stranger than fiction in the House of Maxwell

HBO’s Succession is a fine watch, but it has nothing on the behaviour of the late Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine

Willie O'Reilly | 8 hours ago

Tech giant and state won the battle, but the tax war is far from over

The US tech giant successfully defended its Irish tax practices against the European Commission last week, but EU reforms are surely on the way

Aidan Regan | 8 hours ago