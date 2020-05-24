Lucinda Creighton: Green revolt risks destabilising the next government

It is ironic that the two parties deemed to have been the big losers in February’s election have not seen any challenge to the position of their party leaders in the months since, yet the one which enjoyed its best ever general election result is now apparently tearing itself apart.
The brewing revolt in the Green Party over Eamon Ryan’s leadership smacks of ingratitude. Ryan may not be the Messiah, but he is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team