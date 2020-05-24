Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lucinda Creighton: Green revolt risks destabilising the next government

A leadership contest in the current circumstances could be viewed as putting ideology ahead of the national interest

24th May, 2020
Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader, and Catherine Martin, deputy leader: a leadership contest is on the cards. Picture: Collins

It is ironic that the two parties deemed to have been the big losers in February’s election have not seen any challenge to the position of their party leaders in the months since, yet the one which enjoyed its best ever general election result is now apparently tearing itself apart.

The brewing revolt in the Green Party over Eamon Ryan’s leadership smacks of ingratitude. Ryan may not be the Messiah, but he is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: O’Leary’s good humour has taught me a lesson

Positivity in the middle of a pandemic has been oddly refreshing, and thankfully there’s a lot of it about – from Kate Beckinsale and her obscenely fluffy cat Clive to a deeply empathetic Joe Duffy

Nadine O’Regan | 10 hours ago

Appetite for Distraction: Kourtney Kardashian has now seen the inside of Tamango’s

The possibly least ‘normal people’ in the world have watched Normal People, and are now mega-fans – and it’s all very exploding head emoji

Emer McLysaght | 10 hours ago

Now is the time for subsidies and support, not for tax reform

Downturns provoke a clamour for tax reform, and while borrowing will hopefully see us through this year‘s emergency, changes will eventually have to be made, but not yet

Brian Keegan | 10 hours ago