Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lucinda Creighton: FG and FF are capitulating to the hard left

Both main parties are setting themselves up to fail in government by abandoning the liberal economic model that has brought us prosperity since the 1960s

19th April, 2020
Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are preparing to enter government together – but at what price?

It has been said that the joint framework which was announced by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this week is heavy on aspiration and light on detail. This is true. It is a document designed to woo small left wing parties, and as such it suggests that a sort of cost-free utopia is available.

What is disappointing about this paper is not so much its aspirational tone – we all need some hope...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Last Post: Unpalatable issue of public sector pay can’t be ignored

Pressure on TDs to share the financial pain could eventually result in all public sector workers taking a pay cut

Matt Cooper | 6 hours ago

Pat Rabbitte: Labour must go into government to ensure it’s no longer business as usual

While conventional wisdom says it’s easier to come back from opposition, in these unprecedented times, it would be better to have direct influence on the big decisions

Pat Rabbitte | 6 hours ago

Aidan Regan: Irish voters have moved to the left, but can the government follow?

The data from the February general election shows a clear shift to the centre-left by voters. But as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael prepare to go into coalition, it seems unlikely that they will take a similar turn leftwards

Aidan Regan | 6 hours ago