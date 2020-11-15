Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lucinda Creighton: Europe must stand with the US to face down China and Russia

The US and Europe need each other, and one of Joe Biden’s most crucial jobs will be to get the two trading partners back on the same side

15th November, 2020
German chancellor Angela Merkel gave one of the best speeches of her life welcoming the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

While European leaders generally welcomed the US presidential election result with a collective sigh of relief, any notion that the transatlantic relationship would automatically revert to one of warm and friendly camaraderie is sorely misjudged.

A relieved Angela Merkel gave one of the best speeches of her life when welcoming the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She broached her own country’s uncomfortable history of nativism, fascism and xenophobia, while reflecting on the momentous...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech view: The Irish tech firms that really are out of this world

Getting involved in space projects is an excellent opportunity to test the reliability of any technology, and Irish firms are moving into the sector

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

Cathal Mac Coille: SF discovers harsh winds blow across the moral high ground

Sinn Féin’s move against Leo Varadkar over Leakgate led to a vociferous response by Fine Gael

Cathal Mac Coille | 3 hours ago

Elaine Byrne: Biden’s Irish roots do not mean we’ll have it our way

The Biden presidency may well benefit Ireland, but any action on US multinationals here will come down to hard economics and not misty-eyed nostalgia

Elaine Byrne | 3 hours ago