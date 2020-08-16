Sunday August 16, 2020
Lucinda Creighton: Biden and Harris could save the Democrats – and American politics

With Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden has a chance to halt the damaging polarisation of right and left in the US

16th August, 2020
Joe Biden may have struck the perfect balance in choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate. Picture: Getty

Over the past four years I have, at times, tried and failed to imagine that American politics could become any more bizarre. Yet events in the past week suggest they can and they have.

While most international headlines focused on Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate for November’s presidential election – a remarkable event for all of its historical and cultural significance – another development in the 14th congressional district in...

